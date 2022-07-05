Leclerc Angry With Ferrari Again, Wants Full View of Team’s Tire Strategy at Silverstone

This year’s British Grand Prix didn’t exactly go according to plan for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who still hopes to challenge Max Verstappen for the title when it’s all said and done. However, if Ferrari keep messing things up, like they did at Silverstone (arguably), a title for the Scuderia might soon be out of reach.
When a safety car was required late in the race, Ferrari chose to keep Leclerc out on the track on his hard tires, but brought in Carlos Sainz for softs, which is something most other teams did as well.
After the race, Ferrari’s team principal, Mattia Binotto stated that he didn’t want to double stack the cars, while also mentioning that Leclerc had track position and fresher rubber than Sainz. However, the Monegasque driver also had front wing damage and upon restart, those hard tires didn’t do much to help him.
Leclerc fought tremendously well, but in the end, he was overtaken by Sainz, Perez and Lewis Hamilton, finishing P4.
“I don’t want to comment now, I want to discuss it and have the full view with the team what the reason was,” said Leclerc immediately after the race, as quoted by Motorsport.
“Obviously I felt personally I was very strong in the first part of the race and that I lost a little bit of time – whether this would have changed the end result, I don’t think it would have, but just for the future we need to check everything.”
When asked whether or not he said anything to his team over the radio, he replied: “No, because it was obviously very late, and then the team said stay out. So, I cannot come in obviously if we not aligned on that, and that was it.”
Despite his frustrations, Leclerc went on to say that he was happy to see his teammate, Carlos Sainz, win his first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix.
