Leclerc's Stolen Watch Was Found and It Sold for a Lot Less Than You Might Think

While awaiting the newly reintroduced Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Leclerc found himself spending some time in sun-kissed and wine-bathed region of Tuscany. Although closer to the north of Italy, things quickly went south, as Leclerc found his gorgeous time piece had been taken from him.
Initially, barely any progress in finding the thieves was being made, but with such a high-profile athlete, especially one hoping to become an F1 World Champion for Italy’s pride and glory, Ferrari, a conclusion was bound to be reached. That conclusion came just yesterday, when a newspaper from Naples called Il Mattino, published an article according to which it had been found.
At the moment of the theft, the watch was reported to be worth around 320K euros, but the Neapolitan press claims its value is closer to a jaw-dropping 2 million. However, things were not going to pan out as well as the thieves had hoped, with their million-dollar heist unravelling at the seams.
It turns out that the Richard Mille’s exquisite piece is a heavily personalized, special edition containing a personal dedication to Leclerc. This little misfire cost the thieves a whopping 90% of the watch’s value, with the wearable work of art reportedly selling for a fraction of what the estimated price was, at just 200K.
At the time of theft, in a press conference before the famous Imola race, Leclerc seemed to not be distraught by the situation, stating he was completely focused on the race weekend. However, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Leclerc made what was probably his costliest mistake of the season, spinning out on a drying track while gunning for Perez’s second place. This little error gave Max Verstappen some much needed breathing and seems to have swung the pendulum in Red Bull’s favor.
This begs the question, was Leclerc really unaffected by the incident? Whatever the answer may be, we just hope that with his watch safely back on his wrist, the young Monegasque talent will continue to impress us and deliver spectacular results.
At the moment of the theft, the watch was reported to be worth around 320K euros, but the Neapolitan press claims its value is closer to a jaw-dropping 2 million. However, things were not going to pan out as well as the thieves had hoped, with their million-dollar heist unravelling at the seams.
It turns out that the Richard Mille’s exquisite piece is a heavily personalized, special edition containing a personal dedication to Leclerc. This little misfire cost the thieves a whopping 90% of the watch’s value, with the wearable work of art reportedly selling for a fraction of what the estimated price was, at just 200K.
At the time of theft, in a press conference before the famous Imola race, Leclerc seemed to not be distraught by the situation, stating he was completely focused on the race weekend. However, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Leclerc made what was probably his costliest mistake of the season, spinning out on a drying track while gunning for Perez’s second place. This little error gave Max Verstappen some much needed breathing and seems to have swung the pendulum in Red Bull’s favor.
This begs the question, was Leclerc really unaffected by the incident? Whatever the answer may be, we just hope that with his watch safely back on his wrist, the young Monegasque talent will continue to impress us and deliver spectacular results.