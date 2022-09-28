Scuderia Ferrari Changes Cybersecurity Team Partner, Retains Team Principal

Scuderia Ferrari has signed a new partnership with a cybersecurity company that is best known for its antivirus work. Bitdefender has become Ferrari's team partner in the field of digital data protection and cybersecurity. You will see their logo on helmets, race suits, team clothing, and on the racing cars themselves.
The new team partner for Scuderia Ferrari, Bitdefender, has signed a multi-year agreement with the Italian outfit. Bitdefender was founded back in 2001 in Romania, and it is also based in the United States. Initially, they made antivirus software, but now they provide a suite of cybersecurity solutions.
Mattia Binotto, the current Team Principal and Managing Director of Scuderia Ferrari, has noted that they (Scuderia Ferrari) are “pleased to embark on this new partnership with Bitdefender,” and he underlined the fact that they “share values such as the highest level of technological efficiency, striving for excellence in performance, and a culture of security.”
The folks over at Bitdefender have also described their partnership with the Prancing Horse team as being a “natural alignment” between two companies that share common values. Their logo, which is the company's name written in a specific font, will be visible on the halo of Scuderia Ferrari's racing cars, as well as in several other positions on the single-seater.
What Ferrari and Bitdefender do not mention is that the Italian marque silently ditched its former team partner from the cybersecurity field, Kaspersky. Naturally, it is not Bitdefender's announcement to make, as it was all a deal between Scuderia Ferrari and the Russian company.
In case your memory is not impressive as the Internet itself, we should remind everyone that, back in March 2022, Kaspersky had been eliminated from the list of partners that were featured on the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team's website.
Moreover, the dedicated page related to the Russian brand had been eliminated, even though Kaspersky had been a long-time sponsor for the Italian racing team, ever since 2010.
Back in December 2021, which is roughly two and a half months before Russia invaded Ukraine, Scuderia Ferrari and Kaspersky had just signed a further extension of their deal. Well, you now know how that worked out.
