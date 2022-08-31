Ferrari Not Worried About Red Bull’s Spa Straight Line Speed Advantage for Monza

Red Bull looked as dominant this past weekend at Spa as they have in any race during the Sebastian Vettel era. Verstappen won despite starting P14, while Perez finished second. Both drivers were formidable on the straights, with Red Bull looking strong in low-downforce situations all year.
Next up on the calendar is Monza, the fastest F1 track in the world, with speeds nearing 220 mph (354 kph).
When asked whether his team was worried about Red Bull’s straight-line advantage manifesting itself in Monza, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto tried to play it cool.
“In view of Monza, it is not [a worry], because we have as well as lighter wing to run here in Spa, but we didn’t use it because we believe it was not the right choice,” said the team boss, as quoted by Motorsport.
“Considering tire degradation and the high temps of today [Sunday], what is more concerning for me is to see [Red Bull] have been capable of running a lower downforce but still having a great type of speed in the middle sector where you need downforce.”
“I think they’ve got both, low drag and high downforce, great downforce on the car. So, for Monza, certainly we will run a different type of wing, lower drag, so the speed itself will not be the concern. But once again, for the next races, I think it’s more the overall performance of the Red Bull shown today that is a concern.”
When asked whether the new technical directive (regarding porpoising) influenced Ferrari’s performance at Spa, Binotto said that the difference between present day and before the directive was in place, was negligible.
“So it’s not the answer for our lack of performance today. It’s the type of track where you need great efficiency, both in terms of aero and power unit, and I think simply Red Bull today have got a better package in that respect.”
