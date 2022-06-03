Ferrari F1 Team Principal Believes Monaco GP Mistakes Will Make the Scuderia Stronger

Ferrari are at a crossroads in Formula 1. They clearly have a car capable of competing for the title, but various issues, including strategy errors, have led to them relinquishing their grip on the Drivers’ and Constructors standings to Red Bull. If they don’t get their “stuff” together soon, Red Bull could run away with this whole thing.
In Monaco, Leclerc seemed well on his way to winning the race when his team made several mistakes as the track transitioned from wet to dry rubber. Not only did Leclerc lose his position to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, but he also dropped all the way down to P4 – with no fault of his own.
“I’m pretty sure that those situations will make us stronger,” said Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto, as quoted by Motorsport.
Binotto believes the Scuderia will learn from these judgement errors and continue giving Red Bull a proper fight for their money.
“We are pretty aware, being competitive is a fact; winning is another task. And it’s another level of difficulty,” he went on to say. “And I think as a team, we are still progressing, learning and maybe it will take some more time. Certainly, it is a disappointment when you’ve got the fastest car and you are scoring the pole and you’re not winning the race. It’s somehow a disappointment.”
After the race in Monaco, Leclerc was understandably furious having squandered yet another chance to win his home Grand Prix.
“Sometimes mistakes can happen but there have been too many mistakes overall,” said the Monegasque driver after crossing the line P4.
Leclerc is currently second in the 2022 Drivers’ standings with 116 points, 9 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen. The former’s position is far from secure though, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez breathing down his neck with 110 points of his own.
