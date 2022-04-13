Ferrari Won’t Bring Any Major Upgrades to Imola Because of Sprint Race Format

Scuderia Ferrari won’t be flying in any major upgrades to Imola later this month, because of the Sprint Race format in place for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Italian outfit feels as though Sprint Race weekends don’t allow for sufficient practice time, which is very important when dealing with new major parts.
Instead, Ferrari will wait for subsequent races in order to introduce any major upgrades, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.
“I think it will be a difficult weekend in respect of bringing updates and trying to evaluate them in the Friday practice, because you need obviously to focus yourself on the quali of the afternoon,” said Binotto during an interview with Motorsport.
“If we look at ourselves, there will not be much in Imola because again, we believe it will not be the right place. But we will try to mitigate the issues we have got still so far. I’m thinking of the porpoising and the bouncing that has affected our performance over the weekend [in Melbourne].”
Binotto went on to say that as far as any significant upgrades are concerned, those won’t be coming until later on in the season.
As for his team’s performance so far this season, the Ferrari man admits to being surprised, acknowledging that things have gone far better than initially anticipated.
“I was hoping to have a competitive car for the start of season... but certainly I was not expecting such a good start to the season. I think it would be unfair to think that. But I still believe that the difference between us and the others can be very little. I think the past races proved it, and will be a great fight in the next races certainly.”
We're three races into the 2022 Formula 1 season and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc already holds a dominant position in the Driver Standings with 71 points, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell with 37 points and teammate Carlos Sainz with 33 points.
Meanwhile, the Scuderia are looking equally dominant in the Constructors’ Standings, leading the pack with 104 points, followed by Mercedes with 65 points and Red Bull with 55.
