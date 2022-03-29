Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Says F1 Racing Would Be “Very Boring” Without DRS

As is often the case, DRS was a deciding factor during the fight for P1 at this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. With the race win on the line, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen played some spectacular cat-and-mouse games on the long straight before the final turn, as each driver wanted to trail the other at the DRS detection zone.
Now, while some had hoped that these 2022 regulations would allow for better racing without the drivers having to rely so heavily on DRS, those hopes have already been shattered, with Leclerc going as far as to say that racing would be boring without the Drag Reduction System.
“I think DRS needs to stay for now, otherwise the races would be very boring,” said the Monegasque driver, as quoted by Motorsport. “As much as following has been better from last year to this year, and it’s a very positive step, I still think it’s not enough to get rid of the DRS.”
He went on to say that DRS is part of racing now and that he actually enjoys using it.
“It’s part of the strategy for each driver in terms of defending and overtaking, and it’s part of racing for now,” he added.
Verstappen mirrored his rival’s feelings about the system, stating that without DRS, he could have never gotten past Leclerc.
“I think we are still too sensitive for that. And of course, some tracks are easier to pass than others. But for me at the moment, if DRS wouldn’t be there, I would have been second today.”
DRS was first introduced in Formula 1 back in 2011 and has since been adopted in Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula Renault, DTM and many other racing series. In F1, the system works by opening an adjustable flap on the rear wing of the cars, in order to reduce drag.
