Albert Park Circuit Will Have Four F1 DRS Zones in Hope of Increasing Overtakes

After track modifications were made at the Albert Park circuit, FIA confirmed that this weekend's Australian Grand Prix will have four DRS zones.
It's a premiere because we will have four different detection zones on a track for the first time since the introduction of the Drag Reduction System (DRS).
When the Australian Grand Prix last took place in 2019, they were only three DRS zones situated at the main straight, between Turn two and Turn three and, lastly, between Turn 12 to Turn 13 entering the final sector.
The Albert Park is infamous for being a circuit where it's very challenging to overtake.That's why track officials have made significant changes to the track and pit lane in a bid to improve racing between the "New Era" cars. Even hometown hero Daniel Ricciardo was involved in the modifications of Albert Park.
"I think with the new design at Albert Park it's really focused on improving the racing, the spectacle for Sunday, to create more opportunities for overtaking," said the McLaren driver.
In these changes, the organizers remove the Turn 9-10 chicane to create a new sweeping run from Turn 8 to the former fast left-right section at Turn 11-12, which is now Turn 9-10. In addition, the last DRS zone will be just before Turn 9, on the long flat-out left corner.
The Drag Reduction System is still a controversial topic, especially after the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen were manipulating the detection zones to gain an advantage.
Supposedly the DRS is more effective than it has been in the history of the Australian Grand Prix. In that case, it could mean that overtaking is too straightforward, given there's no chance of being overtaken to challenge the position lost.
The old season opener will return after a three-year absence due to the global health crisis. Let's hope for another great duel between Verstappen and Leclerc.
