Albert Park Circuit Will Have Four F1 DRS Zones in Hope of Increasing Overtakes

More on this:

1 Red Bull Believe Mercedes’ Slump in F1 Is Only Temporary and That They’re Still a Threat

2 Scuderia Ferrari Much Better Prepared to Fight for F1 Title Than in 2018, Says Team Boss

3 Red Bull Could Lose Pierre Gasly if They Don't Offer Him Sergio Perez's Seat in 2023

4 Haas F1 Team Boss Thinks Mick Schumacher Won’t Lose Confidence After Horrific Jeddah Crash

5 Take a Look at the Worst Road Cars Inspired by Formula One World Champions