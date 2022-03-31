F1 Drivers React to Upcoming Race in Vegas: "I Was Going to Retire, I Won't Anymore!"

Las Vegas will be the third city to host a Formula 1 race, following Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida. The news has all the drivers already excited about the prospect of driving on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
Starting 2023, Formula One will be adding a new track to the season calendar. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place at night, on a Saturday instead of a Sunday, and it will include the Iconic Las Vegas Strip, which will have the drivers zoom past the Bellagio fountain, famous hotels, and casinos.
The new track includes 14 turns and will run for 3.8 miles (6.12 km), with a top speed estimated at 212 mph (342 kph). Three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, and a single chicane section will round up the street circuit.
What do the racing drivers think of it? They couldn’t be more thrilled. In a new video shared by Sky Sports, we see their reaction when they find out about the new track.
Daniel Ricciardo, from the McLaren F1 Team, was probably almost ready to start spraying champagne all over the place, and shared: “I was going to retire, I will not no more.” The 32-year-old Aussie driver was probably just joking about that one, like he usually does.
Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas said that it would be “epic,” and Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamiton agreed: “It’s going to be pretty hardcore.” His colleague, George Russell, said racing in Vegas will be “absolute madness.”
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz couldn’t believe it and asked twice if it was true. Then, he even seemed to get the chills at the thought. Just like the rest of us, thinking about all the lights and atmosphere in Sin City.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen also really liked the idea. The World Champion suggested a two-week break between the races. You know, because it’s Vegas they're be dealing with.
The new track includes 14 turns and will run for 3.8 miles (6.12 km), with a top speed estimated at 212 mph (342 kph). Three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, and a single chicane section will round up the street circuit.
What do the racing drivers think of it? They couldn’t be more thrilled. In a new video shared by Sky Sports, we see their reaction when they find out about the new track.
Daniel Ricciardo, from the McLaren F1 Team, was probably almost ready to start spraying champagne all over the place, and shared: “I was going to retire, I will not no more.” The 32-year-old Aussie driver was probably just joking about that one, like he usually does.
Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas said that it would be “epic,” and Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamiton agreed: “It’s going to be pretty hardcore.” His colleague, George Russell, said racing in Vegas will be “absolute madness.”
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz couldn’t believe it and asked twice if it was true. Then, he even seemed to get the chills at the thought. Just like the rest of us, thinking about all the lights and atmosphere in Sin City.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen also really liked the idea. The World Champion suggested a two-week break between the races. You know, because it’s Vegas they're be dealing with.
"I was going to retire, I won't anymore!"— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 31, 2022
Formula One drivers react to the latest news of the Las Vegas race track that will be added to the 2023 schedule ???? pic.twitter.com/MCGq0xcQ9N