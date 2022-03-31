This Is What Happened When F1 Raced Last Time in Las Vegas 40 Years Ago

That means the United States of America will have three Grand Prix races in 2023, after this year's introduction of the Miami Grand Prix.The 6,2 km (3,8 mile) circuit will see cars flash by some of the most popular sightseeing and buildings in Las Vegas, like the Bellagio Fountain, Caesars Palace, and Mandalay Bay.
"This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. "There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."
However, this is not the first time Formula One cars have raced around the "Sin City." Two events were held here in 1981 and 1982, under the name of Caesars Palace Grand Prix.
The track was situated in Caesars Palace's parking lot, and was wide enough for overtaking and a had very smooth surface. But Las Vegas was not as popular among the drivers as Long Beach because of the flat, repetitive nature of the circuit. Plus, its counter-clockwise direction put tremendous stress on the drivers' necks. It has been described as one of the worst circuits Formula One has ever visited. As a result, after the 1982 race, the Caesars Palace Grand Prix was out from F1. Following the withdrawal, the track held CART events in 1983 and 1984.
As a result, the Caesars' Palace Grand Prix gained importance, and Bernie Ecclestone and others put forth more effort to ensure this Las Vegas race went ahead. Three drivers were in the battle for the World Championship going into this race. Argentine Carlos Reutemann, driving a Williams-Ford, had 49 points, while Brazilian Nelson Piquet (Brabham-Ford) was sitting only one point behind. Frenchman Jacques Laffite, driving a Ligier-Matra, had an outside chance on 43 points, having won two races, including Canada's previous race.
Alan Jones (Williams-Ford) won the race, with Piquet finishing fifth, ahead of his title rival Reutemann. He took fifteen minutes to recover from heat exhaustion after making it to the finish line in P5. However, this was enough for Nelson to win his first and one of three World Championships.
Again, this Grand Prix would decide the champion, with Keke Rosberg (Williams-Ford) having 42 points and John Watson of Mclaren-Ford having 33. Michele Alboreto was the one who cruised to a comfortable victory, with John Watson taking second place, while Keke finished in P6. As a result, Keke won the Drivers' Championship while Ferrari won the constructors' one.
Hopefully, the newly added Las Vegas Grand Prix will wash away the sins created 40 years ago by its ancestor.
