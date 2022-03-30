Listen to a Suffering Pierre Gasly Dealing With Stomach Pains During the Saudi Arabia GP

Most of the drivers had complained about the physical stress they suffered at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, but for Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly, things were much worse than that.
It's a good known fact that Formula One drivers are some of the fittest athletes in the world. It's not like they just sit and turn a steering wheel. Due to the constant high G-forces that they endure during a race, they can lose up to 5 kg (11 lbs) a race. Imagine having to endure all that, plus some awful stomach pains, given how most men are about to cry when they hit their toes at the bedside.
Not Pierre Gasly though, who suffered stomach pains that left him screaming in the car during the last 15 laps of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. As a result, he sought immediate medical attention after crossing the finish line. However, Pierre managed to keep his cool to finish a solid P8.
Gasly said that the pain was at its worst when he had to apply the brakes or turn left, with G-forces mainly applied to his right side of the body. After Yuki Tsunoda did not race due to a mechanical problem and Gasly had to retire in Bahrain, these points were crucial for Alpha Tauri.
"It's been the most painful last 15 laps of my entire career. I don't know what's happened with my intestine, but I was dying inside the car, I was screaming because of pain, and I'm just happy the race is done and we managed to secure the P8," said the French driver.
Pierre Gasly is one of the best young drivers on the grid, finishing multiple times inside the top five last year. Still, the Frenchman declared that he is very concerned with the reliability of the AT03, but he hopes that the engineers will bring improvements as soon as possible.
Until then, check a suffering Gasly talking to his race engineer during the final laps.
