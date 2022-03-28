Lewis Hamilton Pays Tribute to His Stepmother for Mother's Day, Credits Her for Racing

Lewis Hamilton showed his appreciation for his mother on Mother’s Day, and his love for her is not a surprise to any of his followers. But, on the same day, he also paid tribute to his stepmother and credited her for racing.
Not long ago, Lewis Hamilton announced his decision to honor his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, and add her name next to his when racing. "Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name,” he shared during the 2022 Dubai Expo. "And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."
Now, for Mother’s Day, celebrated in the UK on March 27, he recalled the moment he was knighted in late December, and how “proud” his mom was of him, calling it “truly the best feeling in the world.”
Hamilton’s parents got divorced when he was just two years old, and his father got married to Linda, with whom he shares Nicholas Hamilton.
So, for Mother’s Day, Lewis also showed his appreciation for his stepmother on social media, writing a heartfelt post just ahead of his race in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While that didn’t go too well, his post to his stepmother surely did.
He wrote on Instagram: “Wishing my stepmother Linda a Happy Mother’s Day as well.” He also credited her for his racing and added: “Without her I wouldn't be the man I am today. I sure as hell wouldn’t be racing. She’s been with me since the beginning and put everything into my future.”
Lewis explained: “When you see me you see her. Making her proud is truly one of the best feelings in the world.”
In his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there. You are the most important people in the world, we cannot do without you."
He continued: "Women are the most precious beings on this planet, we need to take care of them," and added: “I hope that not only on this day but every day you feel like the special being you are."
