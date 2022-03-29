F1 2021’s Latest Patch Adds New Livery Option for Player Car, Improves AI Behavior

Codemasters continues to work on its latest racing game in the F1 series, so if you’re still playing, expect new content to hit both PC and consoles on a monthly basis (sometimes even more often). F1 2021 has already received a healthy amount of updates since its debut and will probably continue to be supported until the next iteration of the series gets announced.
That being said, the next major update for F1 2021 is mostly about fixes and improvements. Players who love the competitive aspect of the game will be pleased to know update 1.17 addresses some long overdue online issues:
The rest of the changes included in this patch fix a wide variety of issues and allows players to use a certain livery on the Player Car. Below is the full list of changes coming with patch 1.17:
Of course, update 1.17 is now available for download on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t yet purchased F1 2021, make sure to check out our full review in case you’re considering the game.
- Addressed an issue where if a player joined during the grace period of a qualifying session, they would be unable to start the race.
- Fastest lap point is no longer removed after editing results in Leagues.
- Grid penalties now correctly carry over from sessions in Leagues if they are completed at different times.
The rest of the changes included in this patch fix a wide variety of issues and allows players to use a certain livery on the Player Car. Below is the full list of changes coming with patch 1.17:
- Red Bull White livery was added as an option to use on the Player Car.
- Improved AI Behaviour in sessions when they are on in-laps with faster cars approaching.
- Addressed an issue where Victory VO may not play at the end of a race.
- Addressed a calibration issue with the Fanatec CSL DD pedals.
- Addressed an issue where the R&D completed or failed screen would show up blank.
- General stability improvements.
- Various minor fixes.
Of course, update 1.17 is now available for download on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t yet purchased F1 2021, make sure to check out our full review in case you’re considering the game.