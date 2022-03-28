Another Formula 1 Race, Another Fight Between Verstappen and Leclerc

Max Verstappen wins the second battle with Charles Leclerc, taking the victory at the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia.
Mick Schumacher did not participate in this Grand Prix due to safety reasons after his horrendous crash during Saturday's qualifying session. Another driver to miss the race was Yuki Tsunoda, because his Alpha Tauri had a drivetrain problem.
Sergio Perez led the pack after starting from pole position for the first time in his career, but after making his pit stop right before a safety car, all the advantage created was over. Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz overtook the unlucky Mexican, causing him to fall out of podium.
Three drivers from different teams and even other engine manufacturers had to retire in no more than three laps. Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo retired almost simultaneously, stopping around the same place at the pit entry. The final victim of reliability problems was Valtteri Bottas, who never came out of the pits again.
Safety Car ended on lap 41, and for the final nine laps, it was an intense battle between Charles Leclerc and 2021 World Champion Max Verstappen. For the next six laps, the Dutch driver hunted down the Ferrari of Leclerc, finally overtaking him on lap 47, and never looking back to take his first win in the 2022 Formula One season.
"I know it was really tough, but a good race, we were battling hard at the front, but we just tried to play the long game. They were really quick through corners; we were quick on the straights," said Red Bull's winner Max Verstappen.
The seven-time World Champion managed only a tenth finish after starting from P16, while George Russell pushed up his W13 fifth.
After two races, Leclerc is leading the World Championship, followed by teammate Carlos Sainz and main rival Verstappen.
Next up is the Australian Grand Prix, set to take place on April 08-10 at a new-look Albert Park circuit.
