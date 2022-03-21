Ferrari Is Back on Top Again After Dramatic Season Opener

After some battles with defending World Champion Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc won an epic Bahrain Grand Prix, followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz and Mercedes own Lewis Hamilton.This win came after a 45 winning less streak, the second-longest streak without a victory in Ferrari's Formula One history.
The Monegasque started from pole position, with Max Verstappen right next to him, but after the first corner, Leclerc achieved to hold the lead.On lap 15, Verstappen did an undercut on Charles, and he reduced the deficit from 3.5 seconds to just 0.35 seconds in only one lap. From lap 16 until 19, we had a blockbuster battle between the two youngsters until the Dutch Champion locked up in turn 1, with Leclerc creating a comfortable lead.
The defending World Champion tried another undercut at the second round of pit stops, but he was too far behind. From a reliability standpoint, it was looking like nobody would retire from this race, but on lap 46, Pierre Gasly brought out the Safety Car when his Alpha Tauri burst in flames.
At this moment, both Leclerc and Verstappen pitted again for the soft tires. While the Safety Car was on track, Christian Horner (Team Principal of Red Bull Racing) told Max that he had a steering problem.
He was going quite decent at the restart on lap 51, but not for long because Max had to retire the car three laps later, seconds after Carlos Sainz overtook him. Still, Red Bull had Sergio Perez sitting in third place, trying to fend off seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Sergio's engine gave up on him on the last lap, letting Lewis take the final podium place.
After starting ninth, George Russell took fourth place, with a magnificent Kevin Magnussen rounding up the top five. After one year away from Formula One and with little practice, Kevin showed his class in front of everyone. At his debut for Alfa Romeo, Bottas finished on P6, while teammate Zhou Guanyu took points in his first-ever F1 race.
McLaren and Aston Martin were the most disappointing teams, but hopefully, they can bounce back next week at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
Until then, check out the highlights of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
