Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams Among F1 Teams Attending 2022 Festival of Speed

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will host multiple Formula 1 teams that are set to run and display some of their most iconic race cars. Visitors will be able to see these vehicles up close and personal, once the event gets underway from 23-26 June.
Among the teams that have already confirmed their participation, we have McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team and Williams Racing. That’s a total of four confirmed teams, but as we understand it, more could join the mix – Aston Martin would be a safe bet.
Last year, the Festival of Speed saw runs from the likes of Mercedes’ Championship-winning W10 car, alongside the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, plus 2009 F1 champ Jenson Button tackling the 1.16-mile course.
“The incredible spectacle of Formula 1 has long been a central part of what makes the Festival of Speed so unmissable, and it has been a privilege to see so many different cars and drivers at the event since teams first attended in 1994,” said the Duke of Richmond.
“We’re proud that in a year where we will be spotlighting innovation in motorsport we can create a place for fans to examine the developments throughout the different eras of Formula 1 that brought us to this point. We can’t wait to welcome the teams to Goodwood this summer and are looking forward to the incredible sights and sounds of legendary Formula 1 machines and drivers taking to the hill climb once again.”
As for what’s going on in the F1 Championship this year, we’re just two races into this new season and we’ve already witnessed a dramatic status quo shift, where Red Bull are suddenly battling Ferrari for race wins, instead of Mercedes-AMG, which look like a distant third-best in terms of overall pace.
Last year, the Festival of Speed saw runs from the likes of Mercedes’ Championship-winning W10 car, alongside the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, plus 2009 F1 champ Jenson Button tackling the 1.16-mile course.
“The incredible spectacle of Formula 1 has long been a central part of what makes the Festival of Speed so unmissable, and it has been a privilege to see so many different cars and drivers at the event since teams first attended in 1994,” said the Duke of Richmond.
“We’re proud that in a year where we will be spotlighting innovation in motorsport we can create a place for fans to examine the developments throughout the different eras of Formula 1 that brought us to this point. We can’t wait to welcome the teams to Goodwood this summer and are looking forward to the incredible sights and sounds of legendary Formula 1 machines and drivers taking to the hill climb once again.”
As for what’s going on in the F1 Championship this year, we’re just two races into this new season and we’ve already witnessed a dramatic status quo shift, where Red Bull are suddenly battling Ferrari for race wins, instead of Mercedes-AMG, which look like a distant third-best in terms of overall pace.