Retired Kimi Raikkonen Teaches 5-Year Old Daughter How to Race

Kimi Raikkonen is happily retired from Formula One, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live it all again through his daughter, Rianna, as she races on the kart track.
Raikkonen started dating fitness and underwear model Minna-Mari “Minttu” Virtanen in 2013. The two got married in 2016 and they share two children, a son, Robin, born in January 2022, and a daughter, Rianna, born in 2017.
Now his five-year-old daughter is taking Raikkonen back to his karting days, as Minttu showed on her Instagram Stories.
The first picture she shared shows the little one carrying her backpack and wearing a Raikkonen racing jacket. The other pictures in the set introduce Kimi, who stands on the track with his daughter. In a different one, Rianna is already in her kart, and her father couldn’t look prouder.
And also, the little one looks like she knows exactly what she's doing. And why wouldn’t she? After all, the adrenaline of racing runs through her blood.
Naturally, she shows up racing in a kart numbered 7, which was also her father’s racing number.
Rianna isn’t the only F1 champion’s daughter to give racing a try. Before the first race in Bahrain Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen, who returned to Haas this season, also gave his one-year-old daughter, Laura, some pointers, and let her sit in his racing car.
After twenty years in the sport, Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement in 2021, a few months ahead of the end of the season. But the 42-year-old Finnish driver will not be stepping too far away from the racing world, and that doesn’t just include his daughter’s possible future as a World Champion.
Following his retirement, the Finnish driver nicknamed The Iceman announced he would return to the racing world as the team manager of an MXGP, called Red Bull Ice One Racing. He will lead the team with a former MXGP rider, Antti Pyrhonen.
