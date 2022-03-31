Breaking: Las Vegas To Host Formula 1 Night Race on 3.8-Mile Street Circuit Starting 2023

From a competition standpoint, it seems as though Las Vegas is quickly becoming the new sports mecca of the world. In the past five years alone, they have opened their arms to new franchises like the Golden Knights (NHL), the Aces (WNBA) and the Raiders (NFL). Now, motorsport fans should be thrilled to learn that Sin City will host a Formula 1 race starting next year.
The race will take place at night, on a Saturday instead of a Sunday, and be one of three races in the United States, joining Austin and Miami. Also, this will mark the first time F1 cars will race on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, zooming past famous hotels and casinos. That’s right, we’re dealing with a street circuit.
Design-wise, the new track features 14 turns and will run for 3.8 miles (6.12 km), with top speeds expected to hit roughly 212 mph (342 kph). There will be three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, plus a single chicane section.
“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei. “We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”
Meanwhile, F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali also acknowledged the importance of this moment, stating that “there is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world.”
Now, a few quick observations – first, it’s safe to assume that the reason why the race is set for Saturday and not Sunday is because visitors tend to leave Las Vegas on Sunday nights. It’s pretty much standard Sin City procedure.
Second, this appears to be yet another ultra-fast street circuit, and we’ve seen how dangerous those can be following last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, the design of the track doesn’t seem to feature any fast chicanes like Jeddah. In fact, this new Las Vegas street circuit reminds us a lot of Baku.
