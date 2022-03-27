F1 Helmet Cam Clip Shows Why Charles Leclerc Is Poised for Greatness

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia’s Grand Prix is known for its increased difficulty. Drivers often crash or fail to meet their targets. That’s why this short helmet cam video of Charles Leclerc tells us something important, besides being incredibly amazing. It’s also an indication that Ferrari got it right this year.
With a 1-2 start for the 2022 Formula 1 season, Ferrari is ready to show they have what it takes to make this year their own. Drivers are ready, the cars are prepared to offer their best performance, and, for now, it looks like nothing’s going to stop the Scuderia from making its fans happy.
Yes, Red Bull’s Segio Perez got his maiden pole position, but that doesn’t guarantee a win. The smallest mistake can immediately bring regret, as it was already proven during Saturday’s qualifications. Mick Schumacher crashed, proving once again that new F1 cars are safer than ever. He won’t participate in the Saudi GP, but he’s well now and that’s all that matters.
Red Bull, Ferrari, Alpine and Mercedes will surely put on a show at the Saudi Arabian GP, but Formula 1 decided to spice things up with a new recording. The recently introduced helmet cam provides some amazing views for those of us that can’t travel with the motorsport across the globe.
The clip we’re talking about can be seen down below. It shows Charles Leclerc absolutely dominating the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in free practice! Qualifying was an entirely different story. Watch how demanding this track is and what qualities someone needs to be a good racing driver in F1 today.
Ferrari’s driver is slowly yet surely showing us all that he’s ready to become a legend. We ought to keep an eye on him, and on Max Verstappen!
Watch the footage and get excited for what’s to come out of the Saudi Arabia race. It will most certainly be very interesting. Rivalries could bring us a vibrant show of skill and courage. We can’t wait!
F1 drivers are INCREDIBLE ????— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 26, 2022
(via @F1)pic.twitter.com/AAaugyo908