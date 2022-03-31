Sources Reveal VW Group Will Give Green Light for Audi, Porsche Formula 1 Entry Next Week

We know VW Group has been making plans to get both Audi and Porsche into Formula 1. Sources familiar with the progress told Reuters on Thursday that VW will likely give the green light for the auto brands to make an entry into F1.
According to the source, the automaker will make a final decision at a meeting next week, sealing the two brand’s debut in motor racing’s F1. Audi is looking to offer McLaren $500 million, while Porsche is looking to establish a long-term relationship with the Red Bull team.
In February, Key officials from Porsche and Red bull held serious talks, and according to sources, were on the verge of making a deal, with an outcome slotted for March. Since Honda’s departure, Porsche has been a potential link for Red Bull.
Honda’s engine partnership runs to 2025. After that, any potential partner could seize the opportunity from 2026 when the new power unit arrives.
Despite being the largest automaker globally, VW Group is not involved in Formula 1 but has worked with Red Bull in the WRC (World Rally Championship).
There have also been talks about Audi linking up with McLaren. There were even speculations that Audi would perform a total takeover of McLaren automotive, a supposition the British luxury car manufacturer denied.
One of the sources revealed to Reuters that VW Group would hopefully be able to communicate its intention to enter the sport after the scheduled meeting next week. A second source confirmed a good chance of a positive outcome.
In November, another source revealed to Reuters that VW’s ultimate decision to join the racing competition rests on whether Formula 1 follows through with its plans to switch to synthetic fuels by 2026 and on the British luxury car maker’s progress in electrifying its fleet.
The F1 entry decision arrives as the giant automaker struggles with uncertainty over the Ukraine-Russia war and the effect on its finances.
