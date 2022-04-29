Ferrari Wanted to Know What Fans Would Call Its F1's Car Sidepods, Hilarity Ensued

Scuderia Ferrari asked fans on social media to tell them what nicknames they got for the sidepods of the new F1 car. Named F1-75, this racing machine might’ve given everyone a dose of nostalgia, but it’s creating quite a stir on the track. Now let’s see what people answered.
Scuderia Ferrari published a photo on Facebook and told everyone that “goldfish bowls” are what they call F1-75’s sidepods. Then the brand asked the Tifosi to share their own ideas regarding the name of this component. As you may have guessed already, a lot of people didn’t lose any time in being creative.
Among the best nicknames for Ferrari’s F1 car’s sidepods, we find “a fast pizza holder,” “Helix Pods,” “Love Handles,” “Pegasus’ wings,” “Magic mounds,” “Water slides,” “Pasta strainers,” and “Gliders of the fury.”
Somebody even went a little bit further and said the sidepods are “somebody got their aero right this year and it’s not Mercedes.”
We’d call them “Fury slices,” but it doesn’t sound very good when you look at how well behaved are both Ferrari drivers. Leclerc and Sainz are avoiding any controversies – for now. This might bode well with their target which is to win the 23-race 2022 F1 season.
Ferrari’s F1 2022 season is shaping up to be at least good, if not great. Fans are incredibly happy with how things started, but they keep wanting more from the Italians. Someone even said that for the Scuderia “nothing is imPODSible” this year, which we tend to agree with.
Ferrari F1’s Charles Leclerc is still first and has 86 points in total, 27 more than Red Bull’s Verstappen that’s currently in second place in the F1 drivers ranking.
In the Constructors Standings, however, things are different. Red Bull is just 11 points behind Ferrari.
With the Miami Grand Prix just around the corner, Formula 1 couldn’t be more exciting. Everything is still on the table. Max Verstappen could catch up with Charles Leclerc, while George Russell has a real chance at finishing on the podium at the end of the year.
But let's wait and see what Ferrari can do with their F1-75 marvel.
Among the best nicknames for Ferrari’s F1 car’s sidepods, we find “a fast pizza holder,” “Helix Pods,” “Love Handles,” “Pegasus’ wings,” “Magic mounds,” “Water slides,” “Pasta strainers,” and “Gliders of the fury.”
Somebody even went a little bit further and said the sidepods are “somebody got their aero right this year and it’s not Mercedes.”
We’d call them “Fury slices,” but it doesn’t sound very good when you look at how well behaved are both Ferrari drivers. Leclerc and Sainz are avoiding any controversies – for now. This might bode well with their target which is to win the 23-race 2022 F1 season.
Ferrari’s F1 2022 season is shaping up to be at least good, if not great. Fans are incredibly happy with how things started, but they keep wanting more from the Italians. Someone even said that for the Scuderia “nothing is imPODSible” this year, which we tend to agree with.
Ferrari F1’s Charles Leclerc is still first and has 86 points in total, 27 more than Red Bull’s Verstappen that’s currently in second place in the F1 drivers ranking.
In the Constructors Standings, however, things are different. Red Bull is just 11 points behind Ferrari.
With the Miami Grand Prix just around the corner, Formula 1 couldn’t be more exciting. Everything is still on the table. Max Verstappen could catch up with Charles Leclerc, while George Russell has a real chance at finishing on the podium at the end of the year.
But let's wait and see what Ferrari can do with their F1-75 marvel.