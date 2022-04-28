Andretti Global Could Have Renault Engines in Formula 1

CEO of Renault Luca de Meo confirms that the French manufacturer is in serious talks with the possible new Formula One team Andretti Global.
After Michael Andretti (former racing driver son of 1978 Formula One world champion Mario Andretti) had a failed attempt to buy the Sauber Alfa Romeo Team in 2021, it seems F1 and Liberty Media had shut the door for the entry of Andretti Global. But if the green light is ever given to the American motorsport team, Renault signed up to become the main engine supplier.
For now, Renault provides engines only for their own works team, named Alpine. A new customer would help the French automaker, and maybe they will have a "B-team," like Haas for Ferrari or Alpha Tauri for Red Bull. However, in many interviews, Renault officials said they dislike this idea of having sides, meaning Andretti Global will have its own identity.
"I think there are discussions, I'm not the one who manages this, it's rather Laurent Rossi who does it. It's interesting because there's a good project behind it, there are competent people who have the means and it can do Formula 1 some good," said Renault CEO Luca de Meo in an interview for F1only.fr.
"Obviously, in the current context, we are looking for the possibility of joining forces with someone. At one point, we were selling engines to Red Bull and McLaren, but that's not the case anymore."
The Formula One grid has ten teams as of 2022. Still, the new regulations changes, plus the ones targeted for 2026, have attracted the interest of more private groups and manufacturers such as Audi and Porsche.
The addition of new groups will allow more talented young drivers to have a better chance at an F1 seat and will attract more sponsors and money for Liberty Media.
Hopefully, Andretti Global will be able to make an entrance by 2024 in the Grand Prix world.
