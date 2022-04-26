Mercedes’ George Russell Struggling with Back and Chest Pains Because of Porpoising

The 2022 Formula 1 season introduced a whole new set of aerodynamic regulations, forcing teams to focus their designs around ground effects. The goal was to improve racing and to help drivers follow the lead car more closely, which is what we’ve been seeing so far this year.
One downside is the appearance of a phenomenon called porpoising, something F1 hasn’t had to fight against for decades. Porpoising happens when you have a sudden increase, followed by a sudden decrease in downforce, causing the car to bounce up and down rapidly.
Some teams have managed to get a handle on the matter better than others. In fact, reigning world champs Mercedes have been suffering quite badly because of this phenomenon and have yet to find a fix for it.
Aside from compromising the car from a competitive standpoint, porpoising, it seems, is also hurting Mercedes-AMG F1 driver George Russell physically, reports Motorsport.
“When the car is in the right window and the tires are in the right window, the car – except for the bouncing – feels really good to drive,” stated the British driver while describing what it’s like to drive the W13. “But the bouncing, it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it. I really hope we find a solution and I hope every team struggling with the bouncing finds a solution, because it’s not sustainable for the drivers to continue.”
He then went on to add: “This is the first weekend I’ve truly been struggling with my back, and almost like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing. It’s just what we have to do to go and do the fastest laps.”
Despite his discomfort, Russell still managed to finish fourth at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy, staving off a late charge from Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.
So far this year, Russell has outraced his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, earning a massively respectable 49 points in the 2022 Driver Standings, through four races. Hamilton meanwhile sits in seventh place in those same standings, having amassed just 28 points.
