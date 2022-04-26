McLaren 720S Getting Bespoke McLaren Racing Livery-Inspired Wrap Ahead of F1 Miami GP

McLaren is looking to make the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix very special for both fans and customers alike by introducing five McLaren 720S supercars personalized with a McLaren Racing livery-inspired wrap.
The Miami GP takes place on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and those five bespoke 720S supercars will be used throughout the weekend for several activities such as Pirelli Hot Laps, a Celebrity Race competition, plus a display at the McLaren Hospitality Suite.
Visually, the wrap is inspired by the livery designs of all three McLaren Racing teams, meaning not just Formula 1, but also INDYCAR and Extreme E. It features a bold Fluro Papaya (orange) as its main color, so to speak, with New Blue accents on the body as well as the wheels.
McLaren are of course known for their distinctive Papaya Orange colorways, dating back to the 1967 Can-Am season when team founder Bruce McLaren used a similar scheme on his race car. McLaren entered their first F1 race in 1966 and have since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, over 180 F1 Grand Prix, the Le Mans 24 Hour race (on their first try, mind you), plus the Indianapolis 500 race three times.
As for the 720S, it’s still one of McLaren’s most capable supercars, featuring hypercar-like acceleration and impressive aerodynamic properties – it cuts through the air like a hot knife through butter. It’s also, probably, a little more powerful than the carmaker would have us believe, but we’re not trying to stir anything up right now.
On paper, the 720S is powered by a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, good for 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. It needs just 2.8 seconds in order to rocket from zero to 60 mph (97 kph), while 0-124 mph (200 kph) takes just 7.8 seconds. Meanwhile, top speed is rated at 212 mph (341 kph).
