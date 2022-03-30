McLaren 720S 'Canada 10th Anniversary MSO' Models Pay Tribute to the Great White North

In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of McLaren Automotive in Canada, the company’s Canadian importer, Pfaff, decided to order a limited run of 720S models in both Coupe and Spider formats, dubbed ‘Canada 10th Anniversary MSO 1/10’.
These bespoke supercars will pay tribute to not only the brand’s storied history, but also the first McLaren sold in Canada, which was a 2012 McLaren 12C delivered by the carmaker’s Toronto dealerships.
The British brand will build three Coupe versions and seven Spiders for this new special edition series, which buyers will be able to pick up from Canada’s three McLaren dealerships in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
Each car will only be available with a Pure Black MSO Bespoke paint, featuring a Stealth wheel finish, to mirror that very first 12C model that made the journey across the Atlantic. The exterior will also feature the Stealth Pack, MSO Black Pack and on the Spider, an electrochromatic glazed roof.
Other exterior accents include McLaren Orange paint on the brake calipers, front and side air intakes, the rear diffuser, plus a custom stripe with an inset maple leaf graphic. There’s more McLaren Orange under the rear wing, accented with a black stripe and another maple leaf graphic.
Inside, each car will come with an electric steering column, electric heated and memory seats, carbon fiber trim, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, McLaren Orange Alcantara elements with MSO Bespoke contrast stitching, MSO logos and a special options plaque fitted in the front trunk.
“We are so excited to celebrate the legacy of McLaren in Canada,” said Pfaff president and CEO, Christopher Pfaff. "With a nearly unbroken string of wins in the legendary Can-Am series, and 13 Formula 1 wins, McLaren has always set an incredibly high benchmark for performance in Canada.”
“With three retail points in Canada, and over 1,000 McLaren cars sold, the brand has gone from strength to strength on Canadian roads as well. These 10 special 720S celebrate both legacies and give our Canadian customers something special to get excited about.”
The British brand will build three Coupe versions and seven Spiders for this new special edition series, which buyers will be able to pick up from Canada’s three McLaren dealerships in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
Each car will only be available with a Pure Black MSO Bespoke paint, featuring a Stealth wheel finish, to mirror that very first 12C model that made the journey across the Atlantic. The exterior will also feature the Stealth Pack, MSO Black Pack and on the Spider, an electrochromatic glazed roof.
Other exterior accents include McLaren Orange paint on the brake calipers, front and side air intakes, the rear diffuser, plus a custom stripe with an inset maple leaf graphic. There’s more McLaren Orange under the rear wing, accented with a black stripe and another maple leaf graphic.
Inside, each car will come with an electric steering column, electric heated and memory seats, carbon fiber trim, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, McLaren Orange Alcantara elements with MSO Bespoke contrast stitching, MSO logos and a special options plaque fitted in the front trunk.
“We are so excited to celebrate the legacy of McLaren in Canada,” said Pfaff president and CEO, Christopher Pfaff. "With a nearly unbroken string of wins in the legendary Can-Am series, and 13 Formula 1 wins, McLaren has always set an incredibly high benchmark for performance in Canada.”
“With three retail points in Canada, and over 1,000 McLaren cars sold, the brand has gone from strength to strength on Canadian roads as well. These 10 special 720S celebrate both legacies and give our Canadian customers something special to get excited about.”