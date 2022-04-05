Ever Seen a POV Video of a McLaren 720S Crashing?

This McLaren 720S is going to need a whole lot of work after crashing on a public road, with a very cocky driver behind the wheel that should have gone easy on the brave pill.
Shared by supercar.fails on Instagram, the 42-second long video shows it all, from the reckless driving to the crashing part, and the aftermath, and it is quite cringy for fans of the British supercar.
Shot in Dubai at an undisclosed date, by the person riding shotgun, the clip reveals the driver abusing the loud pedal, when all of a sudden, he loses control of the wheel. What happens next is obvious, as the exotic model plunges into the side barrier. You can see the airbags deploying, and shortly after it came to a full stop, another clip, stitched to this one, exposes the damages, and they are extensive.
It appears that the McLaren 720S hit the guardrail with its right rear side, causing the wheel to detach. The rear bumper was totally smashed in the accident, and extensive damages can be seen on the passenger door and right front quarter panel. That pretty face doesn’t seem to be in need of repair as a result of the crash, which is more than we can say about the driver’s door, side skirt, and the left rear suspension that seems to have collapsed.
On a more positive note, the occupants have likely walked away from the wreckage, and while no one appears to have sustained serious injury, we think that the driver’s ego took a blow. This should be a lesson for anyone abusing the throttle of a vehicle on a public road, as such dangerous stunts should be limited to the racetrack. Still, we think that the person responsible for crashing this 720S won’t do anything this stupid again.
