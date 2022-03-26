Antonio Brown Sits in His McLaren 720S Spider While It's Getting Washed

Free agent Antonio Brown is enjoying life as much as he can – and he does whatever he wants to. He even sits in his supercar, a yellow McLaren 720S Spider while it’s getting washed, just because he can.
Antonio Brown has an estimated net worth of $20 million, and he has been enjoying his time ever since he became a free agent. At the beginning of the year, the Buccaneers terminated his contract, and he’s currently using the time to flaunt his wealth, and connect with other famous people.
One of his favorite things is showing off his supercars on social media, and he owns quite a few.
In a new Instagram Stories posted on Friday, March 25, the NFL star sits in his yellow McLaren720S Spider while an employee is washing it. And he finds it’s the best place to give a “shout out” to Diamond Owl Club, which hosts metaverse parties.
The British carmaker introduced the McLaren 720s in 2017 at the Geneva International Motor Show, and the 720S Spider in 2018. It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that sends 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to the rear axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
With figures like these, the 720S can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph), similar to the 720S, and 202 mph (325 kph) with the top down.
After the camera pulls away from the McLaren, we get a good look at the rest of his collection, which includes a grey Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a 2021 Polaris Slingshot R, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and a Mercedes-AMG E 53.
His McLaren 720S isn’t the only one who got washed on camera. In a previous video where he flaunted his mansion in Hollywood, Florida, we saw the NFL’s star black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder also getting washed.
