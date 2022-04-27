Ferrari F1 Boss Expects a Close Fight Between His Team and Red Bull This Year

Ferrari had a tough home race weekend at Imola and in the wake of Red Bull scoring a 1-2 finish, the Scuderia’s team principal Mattia Binotto stated that he expects the advantage to continue shifting between his outfit and Red Bull on a race-by-race basis.
Before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix took place, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held a big lead in the Driver Standings with 71 points, a full 46 points ahead of Max Verstappen. In the Constructors Standings, the lead was even bigger, at 49 points, between Ferrari and Red Bull. Yet, following the race, those respective advantages were cut down to 29 and 11 points.
“We are a bit unhappy about the results today, but we need to keep our heads up – that's part of racing,” said Binotto after a race in which Carlos Sainz was forced to retire early and Leclerc spun his way into a P6 finish. “Some races may go wrong, as it has been today, but I think we still have a competitive package. We need to keep the smile on and look forward to the next races.”
He then went on to say that Red Bull are strong and that while their rivals are clearly developing their cars, it was Ferrari that looked strongest in Australia during the previous race.
“Today is the opposite; it will be race by race; the balance can change a bit but again we had a good package here overall. We were second in the quali, second in the wet conditions and in the dry we had a good Sprint,” added the Ferrari boss.
Unlike Red Bull, Mercedes and a few other teams, Ferrari didn’t bring any major upgrade to Imola, but at this point, it is unclear whether that decision ended up hurting them with regards to where they finished on the grid, especially since Sainz’s race was over almost before it even began.
