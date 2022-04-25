Max Verstappen Wins on Italian Territory While the Ferraris Have Terrible Race

More on this:

1 Max Verstappen Wins the First Sprint Race of the 2022 Season

2 Ferrari Still Has a Russian F1 Driver on Their Team, Here's How It's Going To Work

3 George Russell Broke the W13 Floor Due to Porpoising Problems in Imola

4 F1 22 Launch Date Revealed, New Cars, Regulations and the Miami Grand Prix Added

5 Williams Tweaks Livery in Order to Save Weight, Showing a Lot of Exposed Carbon Fiber