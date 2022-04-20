Charles Leclerc Is Confident Ferrari Can Keep Up With Red Bull in Terms of Development

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has seen his team time and time again fall behind rivals Mercedes and Red Bull in terms of car development. This year, however, things are different, with the Monegasque driver feeling confident in the Scuderia’s ability to keep up with its rivals on that front.
Of course, Ferrari hasn’t been involved in a development battle for many years, not since getting out-gunned by Mercedes in the second half of the 2018 season. This year, the red team is mostly focused on Red Bull, despite the latter struggling with reliability early in the season.
“To keep up with Red Bull in terms of development is going to be difficult, but it’s the same team that did this car that will work on the development for this year’s car, so I am confident,” explained Leclerc, as quoted by Motorsport.
“There is no reason for us to be on the back foot because we’ve done a great job, or the guys at Maranello have done a great job, building up this car for this year. There are some developments coming and I’m confident that it will go in the right direction. So yeah, I wouldn’t focus too much on the others. I think we need to focus on ourselves.”
The current championship leader went on to say that one of the keys for his team is the way they analyze and identify weaknesses and how quickly they can react and improve in areas where they may have been struggling previously.
As for his position at the top of the standings and all the pressure that comes with that, Leclerc had this to say: “Obviously, the mindset is a bit different compared to the last two years because now I know that underneath me I’ve got a car that is capable of winning.”
“I don’t really have to overdo things or to do something extremely special and spectacular to actually get one or two positions, because I know that it’s in the car and I just have to do the job.”
