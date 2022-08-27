Hamilton May Get His First Win of 2022 After Verstappen and Leclerc Suffer Grid Penalties

Mercedes-AMG Petronas has had the worst start to a season since they became a works team with Michael Schumacher as a lead driver. Although that does not mean all hope is lost. With the strong leadership of team leader Toto Wolff and continuous development, they have had a rather successful climb back up the ranks.
Summer break is always a big deal, with all teams struggling to make inroads on each other and increase their car’s performance. Theoretically, they are meant to be on holiday for two weeks but everybody who watches F1 knows that is not the case. So, has Mercedes done enough to warrant them being called a contender?
At the start of the season, their porpoising saw them struggle to match the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. But, thanks to the impeccable reliability of their car and George Russel’s stellar consistency, they have managed to grab a couple of podiums early in the season.
However, with their bouncing firmly under control now, they are looking to increase their streak of six consecutive podium finishes. This means that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have momentum on their side. It’s just a psychological advantage that does not always transfer to the track, but a couple of factors may still play a role.
Lewis is well known for being mentally strong and never giving up. With a few podiums under his belt, it could be the confidence he is looking for in order to push the W13 to the top step of the podium.
To sweeten the pot for Hamilton, both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will be starting lower down the field than usual thanks to grid penalties for changing their power units. This leaves the 7-time world champion in a great spot to take advantage and take home a win. Having won the Belgian GP 4 times in the past, the Britton is well posed to take his maiden win in 2022 and keep his streak of winning a race in every season of his F1 career.
