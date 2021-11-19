New Cheating Accusation Between Redbull and Mercedes Proves That F1 Is the King of racing

That flexion is called aeroelasticity, and the way Mercedes seems to be using it is absolutely brilliant. F1 rules officials have known about teams using aeroelasticity in the past. In fact, it's why slot gap separators exist on wings today. It's also why the rear wing on all cars has a series of dots that can be evaluated for flexion via video feed during the race.Interestingly enough, this one particular section of wing in question cannot be seen by on-board cameras during the race. That's why the only photo we have of evidence is from well behind the car. While it's possible that somehow this is just a misunderstanding, it sure doesn't seem likely. It's just one more evidence that Formula One is at the actual bloody cutting edge of racing.