Mercedes-AMG Extends Petronas F1 Partnership Beyond 2026, Will Focus on Sustainable Fuels

The Mercedes-AMG F1 Team just announced a long-term extension to its title sponsorship deal with Malaysian oil company Petronas, resulting in the latter supplying the Silver Arrows with sustainable fuel beyond 2026.
As a brand, Petronas has been featured on Mercedes F1 cars since 2010, back when the German outfit emerged from the “remains” of Brawn GP. Going forward, the oil company will be heavily involved with this new post 2026 era of power units, developing sustainable fuel not just for F1 cars, but also for various other team vehicles such as transport trucks.
“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time. This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come,” said team principal Toto Wolff.
“From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions.”
Beyond 2026, Formula 1 car engines won’t just be using 100% sustainable fuels but will also deploy three times the electrical power while being considerably more environmentally friendly. Petronas is also working on supplying sustainable aviation fuel from 2027.
“We are already on track with developing a greenfield biorefinery and co-processing at our facilities to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a cleaner and more viable option for aircrafts in our effort to support the aviation industry needs,” stated Petronas Downstream CEO, Datuk Sazali.
“This is in line with Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) which is expected to come into mandatory effect by 2027 as well as the FIA's net zero by 2030 commitment – both of which will affect the logistics operations of F1 teams.”
“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time. This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come,” said team principal Toto Wolff.
“From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions.”
Beyond 2026, Formula 1 car engines won’t just be using 100% sustainable fuels but will also deploy three times the electrical power while being considerably more environmentally friendly. Petronas is also working on supplying sustainable aviation fuel from 2027.
“We are already on track with developing a greenfield biorefinery and co-processing at our facilities to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a cleaner and more viable option for aircrafts in our effort to support the aviation industry needs,” stated Petronas Downstream CEO, Datuk Sazali.
“This is in line with Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) which is expected to come into mandatory effect by 2027 as well as the FIA's net zero by 2030 commitment – both of which will affect the logistics operations of F1 teams.”