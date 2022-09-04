Mercedes Understands Their Problems, Bright Days May Be Ahead for the F1 Team

It has been a rather remarkable few weeks for Mercedes. They went from pole position in Hungary and looking like they have better race pace than the Ferrari to being 1.8 seconds in Belgium. Still, George Russell says he was pleasantly surprised by their pace in the race at Spa, but the inconsistencies are what drags them down.
Well, they now apparently know what is causing these inconsistencies. Whether they can fix it in time for Monza or the rest of the season is another question entirely. Before you say it, it’s true that just because they know what’s wrong, it does not necessarily mean they can do something about it. What is certain is that understanding a problem is the first step to solving it.
More encouraging is that due to the F1 regulations and the development being artificially slowed down until 2025, figuring out an issue now might be crucial to solving it for the 2023 season. Of course, Mercedes was wondering what was causing their swing in performance and Toto Wolff’s attitude seems to point to the fact that they’ve figured it out.
He looked very frustrated with the team’s performance last week in Spa and their pace deficit. However, he had a more positive outlook throughout the entire Dutch GP weekend. This might be caused by Mercedes appearing to be strong on Friday and Saturday, which has been a rare sight this season.
In an interview, Toto has stated that they now know why their difficulties happen. The team boss also thinks that their concept is not the main issue but rather the aerodynamic balance of the car and how that affects its floor and suspension. To compound this, Russell has come out and said that they now understand why there is so much of a discrepancy between their performances at certain tracks.
If they did now know what was the cause of their issues until now, that's not the case anymore. George Russell seems to also reckon they could take that knowledge and put it to work in developing a car that can win races next year. While not an outright promise of improvement, this should give merc fans a reason to be hopeful.
