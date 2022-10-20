Tesla Cybertruck Tooling Officially Confirmed, on Track for 2023 Production

Tesla reported record financial results for the third quarter of the year and shed some light on the company’s plans. Most importantly, the Cybertruck was moved from the development to the tooling phase, according to the Q3 shareholder deck.
Tesla published the financial results for the third quarter of the year and offered valuable insight for shareholders. As usual, last night’s earnings call proved informative beyond the financial details, offering a rare insight into Tesla’s operations. Among the more interesting information from this event are those related to the Cybertruck production at a time when the Tesla community was news-thirsty.
Although Elon Musk didn’t want to offer more details about the Cybertruck or other future products, Tesla confirmed that the electric pickup truck remains on track for mid-2023 production out of its Texas gigafactory. Nevertheless, the Shareholder Deck offered more details, the most obvious being that the Cybertruck is no longer “in development.”
Instead, the highly anticipated electric pickup appears to be in the “tooling phase.” This is in line with the recent video from Giga Press producer IDRA, showing the setting up of the 9,000-ton die-cast machine at Giga Texas. Cybertruck production requires two Giga presses to work side by side to stamp the front section, rear section, and bed.
The tooling phase means that Tesla sets up the machines on the production line before a vehicle enters production. Although this does not indicate that the Cybertruck will roll off the production line soon, there is plenty of time to finish everything and calibrate the machines for next year’s production. It certainly explains the presence of the Cybertruck bodies at Giga Texas last week. According to reports, Tesla has made them in Fremont. The 4680 battery cells for the Cybertruck are also sourced from the same factory until Giga Texas is able to take over.
The 4680 cell production is not going according to plan, considering that Giga Texas is now also building the Model Y with 2170 cells, just like Giga Berlin. During the earnings call, Musk said that Cybertruck production would not rely on the ramping of the 4680 cell production. This indicates that Tesla might launch the Cybertruck with the company’s 2170 cells, of which there’s no shortage.
