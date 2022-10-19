Iconic RHD Toyota Supra A80 Drags V10-Powered Audi R8 Hoot, Will It Surprise Us?

The great thing about America’s quarter-mile dragstrips is that anyone can take a jab at their rival sitting in the other lane or at overall racing glory. But only some will succeed.
With a little bit of flair, but also lots of passion and savvy investments, one can deliver big surprises at the nation’s Dragways. However, this skirmish does not take place in the United States and instead is another feisty skirmish occurring a little to the North, at Mission Raceway Park.
Also known as MRP, this is an automotive racing facility with features such as an NHRA-sanctioned ¼ mile dragstrip, a nine-turn road course, and a motocross track, all located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. From there, the good folks over at the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube bring us the quarter-mile fairytale of a potentially spectacular JDM vs. supercar dragstrip brawl.
The contenders are certainly nothing to sneeze at. In the left lane sits the ubiquitous V10-powered supercar, an Audi R8 (which recently said goodbye to the powertrain type with new tail-happy shenanigans), representing the European team of mid-engine sports cars. Over across to the right, meanwhile, sits a crimson Toyota Supra of the A80 (Mk4) variety, the very fabric of JDM tuning legends.
And it comes with all the necessary antics – including right-hand drive and what certainly looks like a rascal’s stick-shift attitude. Sure, a 2JZ-powered inline-six sports car (even if twin-turbocharged) should have no chances against a naturally-aspirated V10, as there really is no replacement for displacement in the ICE world.
Alas, we have seen way too many sleeper monsters in disguise, so we are not going to risk any pre-race prognosis. Thus, let us first dive in, check out the minute-long Supra vs. R8 pass together, and only afterward draw the necessary conclusions. Shall we?
Also known as MRP, this is an automotive racing facility with features such as an NHRA-sanctioned ¼ mile dragstrip, a nine-turn road course, and a motocross track, all located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. From there, the good folks over at the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube bring us the quarter-mile fairytale of a potentially spectacular JDM vs. supercar dragstrip brawl.
The contenders are certainly nothing to sneeze at. In the left lane sits the ubiquitous V10-powered supercar, an Audi R8 (which recently said goodbye to the powertrain type with new tail-happy shenanigans), representing the European team of mid-engine sports cars. Over across to the right, meanwhile, sits a crimson Toyota Supra of the A80 (Mk4) variety, the very fabric of JDM tuning legends.
And it comes with all the necessary antics – including right-hand drive and what certainly looks like a rascal’s stick-shift attitude. Sure, a 2JZ-powered inline-six sports car (even if twin-turbocharged) should have no chances against a naturally-aspirated V10, as there really is no replacement for displacement in the ICE world.
Alas, we have seen way too many sleeper monsters in disguise, so we are not going to risk any pre-race prognosis. Thus, let us first dive in, check out the minute-long Supra vs. R8 pass together, and only afterward draw the necessary conclusions. Shall we?