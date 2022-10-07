Gnarly 2JZ-Swapped 800-HP 240SX Has Enough Pull to Scare the Bejeebers Out of You

The Nissan 240SX is arguably the most swapped car in the world – after the Civic. This platform will take anything you throw at it, from Honda K-series swaps to the Godzilla’s internals. Heck, you’ll find a rotary sitting pretty in this bad boy. But perhaps the most noteworthy swap of them all is 2JZ Nissan 240SX.
A 2JZ swap on a 240SX might be off-brand, but it’s nothing uncommon. If you’ve been following our stories, you probably watched a 1999 C5 Corvette pull a gangster move on a 2JZ-GTE swapped Nissan 240SX.
On a recent upload, David Patterson, aka ThatDudeInBlue on YouTube, featured a deathtrap 800-hp (811-ps) Nissan 240SX S14 that would get vengeance on whatever Corvette you throw at it. An MK4 Supra stroker tuned to the max is at the heart of it.
Besides packing the killer JDM 90s stroker, it has fully built aluminum rod Induction Performance pistons, semi-built heads, and still runs on stock valves. It also features an R154 dog box with a Q45 differential (multiple axles). Simply put, it’s a fully custom-built 240SX.
If that’s not enough, this 240SX also has a 340-gear ratio. According to the owner, Sean, it can pull about 170 mph (274 kph) in fourth gear (90 mph/145 kph in seconds). It also has a custom turbo manifold with a hood exit from Humble Engineering. It’s running a 1450 Pulsar turbo.
“I spent many, many hours doing trades, I started with $1,500, and I ended up with this. Except, I ended up with this car with the JZ in it. But I’ve probably spent like sixty thousand dollars,” Sean explained how he ended up with the 2JZ 240SX.
Sean brags that his gnarly build 240SX owned a Kawasaki ZX-14R in a recent event.
“What’s really amazing is that it hooks. I was really surprised. I was getting ready to put inputs, like small inputs, in the steering wheel, and when it went straight, that’s why I hit the limiter, and I was like, oh, we’re going straight,” Patterson said after a couple of pulls behind the wheel.
Catch the rest of the conversation and raw ripping action in the video below. There's no doubt Sean’s 2JZ-Swapped 240SX is a beast on asphalt.
