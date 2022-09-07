Watch 850-HP 1995 Nissan 240SX Unleash It's Fury on a 2010 Chevy Corvette ZR1 in Drag Race

There is a lot of rivalry between JDM, European, and American car enthusiasts. Once in a while, the former get's to prove it's worth away from the keyboards and on the track. That Racing Channel (TRC) put together a series of drag races between a 1995 Nissan 240SX aka Ugly Duckling, a Chevy Corvette ZR1, Tesla Model S Plaid, BMW S1000RR Bike, and a Ford Mustang GT500 at the Orlando Speed World Dragway.
The TRC invitational challenge is a series of races organized by That Racing Channel. The races involve crazy fast, unique cars that battle it out in quarter-mile races, either in a rolling or dead-stop format.
On their latest upload, TRC featured Andre's 1995 Nissan 240SX, the Ugly Duckling. He's had it for 16 years, and it's gone through a series of mods and powerplants. It's currently running a Nissan VQ37HR 3-liter V6 good for 850 hp (862 ps).
All that power is harnessed via a BMW DCT transmission out of an F10 M5. Andre says, "DCT now is the kind of the way to go. It's working really, really good. We had it on the dyno last night, trying to dial it in there, and at 22 pounds, we made 850."
Part of the mods includes VQ 355 heads, built piston rods, stock crank, Billet oil pump, Tomei camshafts, and a Precision 7685 turbo.
The 240SX's first contender was a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1 with basic bolt-ons, ported blower, stock heads, and cams making 750 hp (760 ps).
The drivers settled on a rolling race. When it was time to bolt, the 240SX took an early lead, but the ZR1 caught up after a few yards. It couldn't keep up the momentum, and Andre's 1995 Nissan 240SX won by a fender.
The result wasn't the same when he went against a stock Tesla Model S Plaid. The Tesla finished the quarter-mile race in 8.28 seconds, while Andre's 1995 240SX did the same in 8.68 seconds.
The Nissan 240SX also went up against a 2021 BMW S1000RR M Package sports bike and a 2020 Ford Mustang GT 500. We won't spill the beans on the two races. Instead, we'll let you catch that action in the video below.
