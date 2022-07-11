This Fire-Spitting 1992 1JZ-Swapped Nissan 240SX Is a Drift King With Time Attack Dreams

There is a possibility of some tire burning and crazy drifts every time a Nissan 240SX is involved. But what happens if you include a 1JZ powerplant into the equation? Hoonigan featured a crazy 1JZ-swapped, fire-spitting Nissan 240SX half drift-crazy, time-attack monster in their Build Breakdown series.
The Nissan 240SX might be a pain to maintain, but it is quite an impressive classic JDM car. It’s a legend in the world of tuning and drifting. The 1JZ, on the other hand, is a performance legend. It might not rack up as much glory as its 2JZ powerplant sibling, but it does its job fairly well under the right conditions.
Paired, the 240SX running a 1JZ engine is a track madman with the potential of racking up insane levels of power.
While you could be fortunate to get a 240SX shell for as low as $2,000, a mint running 1JZ engine costs anywhere from $35,000.
On their latest episode, Hoonigan’s shop team presented a 1992 1JZ swapped Nissan 240SX running a 1JZ VVTI engine and an R154 transmission. The owner, Kevin, has had it for about five years.
According to Kevin, the engine is stock, and all the magic happens in the turbo (single turbo with steel blades).
“I use it drifting, but now I’m trying to get into time-attack. So, slowly changing,” Kevin said.
It also has a wide-body build with weighty fenders and a fresh new air splitter on the front. On the exterior, it has a Millennium Jade, R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R shade.
It’s not a regular build by any standards, and even though Kevin doesn’t go into details about how much power the 240SX makes, he’s done a great job on the interior and exterior.
After checking out the rig and making a little fun about some build inconsistencies and 240SX-owner stereotypes, Kevin took it to the burnyard for some fire-spitting, tire-shredding action.
It wasn’t the craziest of drifts performed at Hoonigan Tire Slayer Studios, but perhaps one of the most violent pops and bangs moments featured in a while.
Paired, the 240SX running a 1JZ engine is a track madman with the potential of racking up insane levels of power.
While you could be fortunate to get a 240SX shell for as low as $2,000, a mint running 1JZ engine costs anywhere from $35,000.
On their latest episode, Hoonigan’s shop team presented a 1992 1JZ swapped Nissan 240SX running a 1JZ VVTI engine and an R154 transmission. The owner, Kevin, has had it for about five years.
According to Kevin, the engine is stock, and all the magic happens in the turbo (single turbo with steel blades).
“I use it drifting, but now I’m trying to get into time-attack. So, slowly changing,” Kevin said.
It also has a wide-body build with weighty fenders and a fresh new air splitter on the front. On the exterior, it has a Millennium Jade, R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R shade.
It’s not a regular build by any standards, and even though Kevin doesn’t go into details about how much power the 240SX makes, he’s done a great job on the interior and exterior.
After checking out the rig and making a little fun about some build inconsistencies and 240SX-owner stereotypes, Kevin took it to the burnyard for some fire-spitting, tire-shredding action.
It wasn’t the craziest of drifts performed at Hoonigan Tire Slayer Studios, but perhaps one of the most violent pops and bangs moments featured in a while.