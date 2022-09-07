Chinese Cars Impress in Euro NCAP's Tests, Tesla Model Y Steals the Show

Euro NCAP has just published the latest round of safety ratings, which saw vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y, Genesis GV60, Kia Niro, ORA Funky Car, and WEY Coffee 01 being evaluated.
Scoring a maximum five-star safety rating, the electric crossover, which comes to life at the Berlin Gigafactory, in Germany, did 97% in Adult Occupant, 87% in Child Occupant, 82% in Pedestrian, and 98% in the Safety Assist category. The EV’s Vision system is said to have performed “remarkably well” in preventing collisions in the safety agency’s track tests.
Following in the footsteps of other Genesis vehicles, the GV60 was also awarded with the maximum five stars, with 89%, 87%, 63%, and 88% in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian, and Safety Assist categories respectively. The Kia Niro didn’t do so well overall, scoring only four stars. The two Chinese models, coming from Great Wall, namely the WEY Coffee 01 and ORA Funky Cat, were awarded five stars each.
“We’ve seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones. This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done, and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow,” said the agency’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “Also, congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.”
On a final note, Euro NCAP has added the Hyundai i20 subcompact hatchback to the safety rating of the Bayon, with which it shares most nuts and bolts. At the same time, the Peugeot e-Rifter, Citroen e-Berlingo, and the Opel/Vauxhall Combo e-Life electric vans share the ratings of the ICE-powered models, from 2018.
Following in the footsteps of other Genesis vehicles, the GV60 was also awarded with the maximum five stars, with 89%, 87%, 63%, and 88% in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian, and Safety Assist categories respectively. The Kia Niro didn’t do so well overall, scoring only four stars. The two Chinese models, coming from Great Wall, namely the WEY Coffee 01 and ORA Funky Cat, were awarded five stars each.
“We’ve seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones. This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done, and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow,” said the agency’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “Also, congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.”
On a final note, Euro NCAP has added the Hyundai i20 subcompact hatchback to the safety rating of the Bayon, with which it shares most nuts and bolts. At the same time, the Peugeot e-Rifter, Citroen e-Berlingo, and the Opel/Vauxhall Combo e-Life electric vans share the ratings of the ICE-powered models, from 2018.