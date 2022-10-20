Custom 1966 Dodge Charger 6.4 Hemi Feels Old, but Digital V8 Patina Can Be Deceiving

Currently sitting on their ICE-powered death beds, fortuitously labeled by Dodge as the ‘Last Call’ (with seven special ensemble series), the Charger and Challenger models are waiting in line for their turn to join the EV revolution.
No one really knows what is in store for them starting with the 2024 model year, as the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept kind of scrambles two- and four-door expectations for the iconic nameplates. So, perhaps it would be best to direct our attention toward the simpler, more original times.
Back in 1966, Dodge was introducing the first-generation Charger as the upscale pony car, similar to what American Motors was doing with the Marlin or Mercury with the upsized and refined Cougar counterpart to the Ford Mustang. And, naturally, many people fell in love with it.
Over time, the passion has not subsided – and in many cases, it grew even stronger, even if only across the virtual realm. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a dark and menacing yet extremely cool example courtesy of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media.
He recently decided to confess his latest CGI learning activities, which mostly involve paint materials that help the author achieve a slightly more natural feeling with his digital build projects, especially when it comes to vintage ideas. Naturally, he also uses a “test bed,” which is the original 1966 Dodge Charger. Alas, since we are dealing with an imaginative pixel master, there is always a CGI twist or two added in the mix, for a good yet virtual measure.
His 1966 Dodge Charger, thus, adopts a subtle custom atmosphere by way of a bespoke 1968 Charger grille to achieve the traditional “bad boy face.” But wait, as this is just the appetizer. Behind it and supporting its ‘antihero’ credentials is a modern 6.4-liter Hemi V8 – something that is usually good for at least 470 hp and can easily jump to 485 hp in newer iterations or to 525 hp when dealing with the 392 HEMI crate engine.
