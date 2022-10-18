Quirky MG ZT Wagon Drags Chevy Camaro ZL1, Pulls Supercharged Coyote Surprise

Times and again, the quarter-mile drag racing world has demonstrated one of its most enduring qualities: ‘always expect the unexpected.’ But this was truly a one-of-a-kind apparition!
While many say that America’s passion for straight-line acceleration is quite simple and easy to understand, there is always a fine print regarding the level of passion and work involved with getting these vehicles to act like veritable racing monsters. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, let us witness the seemingly incredible feature brought to us courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. The host has one of the oddest skirmishes of the fall season that recently (the video embedded below was uploaded on October 17) took place at the fabled zMAX Dragway, the world’s first four-lane dragstrip venue at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
The rivals in this short feature are both quite mesmerizing. On the left side resides a silver Chevy Camaro ZL1, the neglected GM muscle car that is still beloved among quarter-mile racers for its cool 650-hp and ten-speed auto powertrain. On the right side, though, sits something you do not often see in America. It is an MG ZT, an executive saloon and estate car sharing many common traits with the Rover 75 and manufactured back during the early 2000s when the MG Rover Group was the final domestically owned mass-market automaker of the British industry.
However, according to the description, this station wagon has less British DNA than anyone imagines, thanks to modifications from Shrader Performance that include a Coyote V8 swap and a Vortech supercharger, among others. Hence, the astonishing ET that saw it get the drop on the unsuspecting Chevy Camaro ZL1 with a 10.10s result against the ‘close, but not close enough’ 10.65s pass from its GM rival.
Instead, let us witness the seemingly incredible feature brought to us courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. The host has one of the oddest skirmishes of the fall season that recently (the video embedded below was uploaded on October 17) took place at the fabled zMAX Dragway, the world’s first four-lane dragstrip venue at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
The rivals in this short feature are both quite mesmerizing. On the left side resides a silver Chevy Camaro ZL1, the neglected GM muscle car that is still beloved among quarter-mile racers for its cool 650-hp and ten-speed auto powertrain. On the right side, though, sits something you do not often see in America. It is an MG ZT, an executive saloon and estate car sharing many common traits with the Rover 75 and manufactured back during the early 2000s when the MG Rover Group was the final domestically owned mass-market automaker of the British industry.
However, according to the description, this station wagon has less British DNA than anyone imagines, thanks to modifications from Shrader Performance that include a Coyote V8 swap and a Vortech supercharger, among others. Hence, the astonishing ET that saw it get the drop on the unsuspecting Chevy Camaro ZL1 with a 10.10s result against the ‘close, but not close enough’ 10.65s pass from its GM rival.