Heavily Tuned Subaru Impreza vs. Honda Integra Type R vs. Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII

ECU

AWD

Let’s see what kind of "surgery” they went through, and then we're off to the races.Among the modifications the Honda Integra went through, we count a fully built 2.0-liter inline-four K20A2 engine, a turbo kit, valve springs along with the valves, a sidewinder manifold, an external fuel system, a fly-by-wire conversion, a custom all-wheel-drive conversion, drive shafts, gearbox, and let’s stop here with the list. It’s tuned to the brim, enough said. The Honda weighs in at 2,800 lbs. (1,270 kg).Next up is the Subaru with likewise heavy modifications that include a 2.35-liter flat-four EJ22 Stroker engine, a turbo kit, a front mount exhaust manifold, a 3.5-inch exhaust system, and lastly, an. This one is also all-wheel drive and weighs 3,086 lbs. (1,400 kg).Last on the list is the Evo VIII MR with modifications like its 2.2-liter inline-four fully forged engine, a turbo kit, of course, a 50 mm external wastegate, an inlet manifold, fuel rail, injectors, ECU... and the list keeps going. The Evo is all-wheel-drive, of course, and comes in at 3,042 lbs. (1,380 kg).In the first drag attempt, all threecars shoot from the starting line with no one lagging behind initially. But as they go at it, the Subaru picks up speed and finishes first, with the Honda in second at about a car length, and the Mitsubishi last, at four car lengths behind the winner.The second time around, the start was great for just two contestants, except for the Honda. And after just one or two seconds, the Subaru simply smokes everyone else, finishing first by a landslide. The Integra followed after and then the Evo VIII. A repeat scenario, if you will.There you have it, folks, the absolute winner is the heavily modified 705-hp (715 ps) Subaru Impreza WRX STI.