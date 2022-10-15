2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Drag Races Hyundai Palisade, Outcome Is Completely Obvious

The Fast Lane’s latest upload features three family haulers, of which one comes in the guise of a minivan. The second entry comes in the guise of the recently facelifted Hyundai Palisade, which costs less than the Chrysler Pacifica even though it’s the fully-loaded Calligraphy. As for the final contender, the Cadillac Escalade-V super SUV needs no introduction.
The video begins with a simple third-row test, after which the boys test emergency braking performance. The Fast Lane then reveals which hatch opens up quicker and which vehicle offers the most trunk space. Obviously enough, two drag races followed suit at the 22:22 timestamp.
Chrysler’s minivan and Hyundai’s three-row crossover are both equipped with V6 muscle, with the Pacifica rocking 287 horsepower and the Palisade cranking out 291 horsepower. By sheer coincidence, both are rated at 262 pound-foot (355 Nm) of torque, which is more than adequate for the school run. The question is, can the more expensive minivan gap the South Korean SUV twinned with the better-styled and U.S.-made Kia Telluride?
Not really, nope, not in the slightest. Roman Mica crosses the quarter-mile finish line in 18.14 seconds at 82.5 miles per hour (132.7 kilometers per hour), whereas Andre Smirnov in the Palisade records 17.31 seconds at 86 miles per hour (138.4 kilometers per hour). Hardly exciting compared to strip monsters and modern sports cars such as the all-new Corvette Z06, innit?
Knowing how slow the Palisade is, the boys decide to spice things up with a very interesting handicap for the subsequent drag race. More specifically, Nathan Adler in the Escalade-V gave Andre Smirnov in the Palisade a four-second advantage off the line. Given the supercharged V8 hiding under the hood of the pickup truck-based SUV, does it come as a surprise that the 2023 model year Escalade-V wins this race by the smallest of margins?
