Schrodinger's Chrysler PT Cruiser Spotted in Vegas, It Has Something It Wants to Tell You

Do you hear voices inside your head? Well, then you have probably opened the main picture shared down below already, and there’s no cure to that, as the song will likely stick with you the entire day.
Albeit catchy, Pharrell Williams’ hit released back in 2013 is still a thing among certain groups, apparently, and it is where the owner of one particular Chrysler PT Cruiser, shared on Reddit, appears to like hanging around.
Their quirky car, which is actually older than the song itself, was spotted somewhere in Las Vegas, judging by the sticker applied to the tailgate. And it’s clear that what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas, because it is on its way to becoming more known on the World Wide Web.
At first glance, this Chrysler PT Cruiser seems like a conspiracy theory on wheels. Upon closer inspection, you will see the chorus of ‘Happy’ written on the rear windscreen and custom lettering in shiny chrome reading the artist’s name below. Even the license plate is ‘Happy,’ though we had to pixelate it for privacy reasons.
Curious what version of the Chrysler PT Cruiser you are looking at? Probably not, unless you’re also a member of a similar club, but here it is anyway: it’s the GT, as per the eponymous emblem at the back.
Also known as the GT Cruiser, this is a sportier variant of the model that features several upgrades and a 2.4-liter turbo under the hood. In the first iteration, it came out with 215 hp, and the output was then bumped to 230 hp. The torque was rated at 245 lb-ft (332 Nm) in both, and despite its sportier nature, it wasn’t exactly fast, with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint taking 7.5 seconds, and a 124 mph (200 kph) top speed.
