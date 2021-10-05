CGI Chrysler PT Cruiser Revival Goes Plum Crazy, Has Two Doors and Hellcat Oomph

4 ZJ and WJ Jeep Grand Cherokees Should Turn Out Trackhawk in Real Life As Well

Retro-modern cars from the 2000s are so quirky that people still remember them. They weren’t any good, hence their untimely disappearance, but they sure attracted the attention of everyone. 6 photos



Or dwelling across imagination land, where everything is possible. Even stuffing huge V8 engines inside an engine bay where connoisseurs know there was hardly any space left even after fitting a meager four-cylinder. But that’s not an issue for digital masters, of course.



Case in point, Jim – aka jlord8 on social media – is a virtual artist with a set of missions. In the grand scheme of things, he loves to photoshop the 1980s and 1990s classics. But he’s not one to shy away from



For example, he recently



Some say it was a quirky two-door convertible, others that it was a strange four-door hatchback/wagon. And they would be correct. But only one – this virtual artist – says the 2006 Street Cruiser Route 66 Edition might dare to become something else entirely. So, the Solar Yellow example went a bit Plum Crazy, also dropped a pair of doors, and (somehow) stuffed an SRT Hellcat powertrain under the retro looks.



This digital afterthought is just wishful thinking, of course. But it still wants to play the real-life credentials as best it can. So, the PT Cruiser even got a virtual retouch up front for the headlights, as well as new aero bits along with a pair of fog lights and a massive set of golden wheels to compliment the



