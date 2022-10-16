VW ID Buzz LED Matrix Test Shows Good Headlights Are an Important Safety Feature

Headlights are not as big of a topic in the car industry as they should be, so let’s give them the proper attention and look at a test of the VW ID Buzz’s LED Matrix headlights.
Before we get started, let’s just consider how important headlights are when you actually drive the car. A lot of focus has been placed on driver aids and self-driving technology in cars lately.
But we don’t give nearly the same consideration to what is an arguably more important feature, the headlights. Everyone who drives an older car knows just how much of a hassle driving at night can be. From not having enough visibility to being blinded by oncoming traffic, halogen and xenon headlights just don’t cut it anymore.
Especially when you get to see what this VW van can do, as shown by YouTuber Bjørn Nyland. Let’s begin with the fact that they are adaptive, which is standard in today’s world. But what is interesting is that they switch between high and low beams depending on street illumination as well as oncoming traffic, which helps you focus on the road a lot more.
Also worth noting is that they provide increased visibility through corners as they will follow your steering input. This might be an underrated feature, but it helps a lot, especially when there is rain and the visibility is reduced even further.
The main benefit the video wants to highlight is just how bright they are and how wide of an area they can cover. Bjørn also compared them to headlights seen on Chinese cars and vehicles on the cheaper end in general, noting there is a big difference in quality.
The moment to best showcase the capabilities of the headlights is when the car was stopped facing a farm and the switch between low beam and high beam illuminated the entire field. The YouTuber also points out that other German manufacturers like BMW, with their laser light, and Mercedes also benefit from extraordinary headlights, along with the Swedish Polestar.
The main thing to take away from this video is just how much safer good lights make you feel. They give you a lot of confidence by not only providing better visibility but also allowing you to focus more on the road. Hopefully, we will soon see high-quality headlights become the norm rather than something to get excited about.
But we don’t give nearly the same consideration to what is an arguably more important feature, the headlights. Everyone who drives an older car knows just how much of a hassle driving at night can be. From not having enough visibility to being blinded by oncoming traffic, halogen and xenon headlights just don’t cut it anymore.
Especially when you get to see what this VW van can do, as shown by YouTuber Bjørn Nyland. Let’s begin with the fact that they are adaptive, which is standard in today’s world. But what is interesting is that they switch between high and low beams depending on street illumination as well as oncoming traffic, which helps you focus on the road a lot more.
Also worth noting is that they provide increased visibility through corners as they will follow your steering input. This might be an underrated feature, but it helps a lot, especially when there is rain and the visibility is reduced even further.
The main benefit the video wants to highlight is just how bright they are and how wide of an area they can cover. Bjørn also compared them to headlights seen on Chinese cars and vehicles on the cheaper end in general, noting there is a big difference in quality.
The moment to best showcase the capabilities of the headlights is when the car was stopped facing a farm and the switch between low beam and high beam illuminated the entire field. The YouTuber also points out that other German manufacturers like BMW, with their laser light, and Mercedes also benefit from extraordinary headlights, along with the Swedish Polestar.
The main thing to take away from this video is just how much safer good lights make you feel. They give you a lot of confidence by not only providing better visibility but also allowing you to focus more on the road. Hopefully, we will soon see high-quality headlights become the norm rather than something to get excited about.