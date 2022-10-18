Jeep Avenger Electric Crossover Plugs Into the Heart of Paris, Gasoline Model Announced

After the Renegade, Jeep has yet another subcompact crossover in its portfolio: the Avenger. Unveiled at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the B-segment model is actually a bit smaller than the Renegade. It will launch with an electric drivetrain, and a turbocharged gasoline variant will also join the lineup.
Looking instantly recognizable as a Jeep, it has the typical grille up front, and a rather curvaceous body for the most part. The plastic cladding gives it a chunkier presence, and Jeep will also offer it with two-tone finishes, headlamps protected from low-speed impacts, and 18-inch wheels.
The cabin of the Jeep Avenger is quite minimalistic. It has a 10.25-inch touchscreen display mounted on top of the dashboard, 7- or 10.25-inch digital dials, smartphone integration, climate control, and lots of storage spaces, combined with a 380-liter (13.4 cu-ft) cargo area behind the rear seats. A generous range of safety gear will be included, from the 360-degree parking sensors, and reversing camera, to the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.
Built on the same platform as other electric subcompact crossovers made by Stellantis, such as the Opel Mokka-e, and Peugeot e-2008, the Jeep Avenger has a 156 ps (154 hp / 115 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque electric motor driving the front wheels. It is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack that gives it a range of 400 km (249 miles) on the WLTP cycle combined, and 550 km (342 miles) in the city, depending on the driving style, exterior temperature, and other factors. The battery can be juiced up from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes at 100 kW, and it will give it 30 km (19 miles) of range in three minutes.
As we already told you, the Avenger is a front-wheel drive product for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Jeep will launch a dual-motor variant in the near future. Moreover, a turbocharged gasoline engine will join the lineup in Italy and Spain, Jeep says, in the 1st Edition configuration. Order books will open in Europe early next year, but the company is already accepting pre-orders in selected markets on the right side of the pond. Production will kick off at the Tychy factory in Poland, and Jeep expects the Avenger to become their best-selling model by 2024.
The cabin of the Jeep Avenger is quite minimalistic. It has a 10.25-inch touchscreen display mounted on top of the dashboard, 7- or 10.25-inch digital dials, smartphone integration, climate control, and lots of storage spaces, combined with a 380-liter (13.4 cu-ft) cargo area behind the rear seats. A generous range of safety gear will be included, from the 360-degree parking sensors, and reversing camera, to the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.
Built on the same platform as other electric subcompact crossovers made by Stellantis, such as the Opel Mokka-e, and Peugeot e-2008, the Jeep Avenger has a 156 ps (154 hp / 115 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque electric motor driving the front wheels. It is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack that gives it a range of 400 km (249 miles) on the WLTP cycle combined, and 550 km (342 miles) in the city, depending on the driving style, exterior temperature, and other factors. The battery can be juiced up from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes at 100 kW, and it will give it 30 km (19 miles) of range in three minutes.
As we already told you, the Avenger is a front-wheel drive product for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Jeep will launch a dual-motor variant in the near future. Moreover, a turbocharged gasoline engine will join the lineup in Italy and Spain, Jeep says, in the 1st Edition configuration. Order books will open in Europe early next year, but the company is already accepting pre-orders in selected markets on the right side of the pond. Production will kick off at the Tychy factory in Poland, and Jeep expects the Avenger to become their best-selling model by 2024.