Electric 2023 Jeep Avenger Unveiled in Its Prime Market, Launch Edition on the Table

The 2022 Paris Motor Show opens its doors this Monday, so expect the next few days to be bombarded with news about the novelties being shown in France’s capital. And we’ll start with what Jeep promises to be a revolution in the electrified B-SUV segment, the Avenger.
Announced for the first time at the beginning of September, together with the Wagoneer S and Recon, the Avenger made to trip to Paris to meet its intended customers, the Europeans in need is an electric SUV shorter than the already small Renegade, and with quite the decent range.
As Jeep’s “first-ever battery electric vehicle” (although ICE-powered versions will also be offered) the SUV comes out to play with a 54 kWh battery that gives it a range of 400 km (249 miles) in WLTP cycle, or 550 km (342 km) in urban cycle. The battery powers a 400-volt electric motor that cranks out 156 hp and 260 Nm of torque.
Charging time from 20 to 80 percent is estimated by Jeep at 24 minutes when using a fast charge station with a 100 kW Mode 4 direct current cable, but given how, as per its own studies, Europeans drive on average just 30 km (19 miles) a day, three minutes of charge time should be enough for that.
As the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle equipped with standard Selec-Terrain (six driving modes) and Hill Descent Control, the Avenger should become “the bestselling model in our portfolio by 2024”. Sales from dealership floors will start early next year, but Jeep is already taking orders for the Jeep Avenger Launch Edition.
It comes with a two-tone livery (Sun with Volcano roof or Granite with Volcano roof), 18-inch wheels, and rear full LED lights. Inside, the Launch Edition offers multi-color ambient light, heated black seats, and Uconnect 10 infotainment with a 10.25” screen.
The electric Avenger is just the first in a line of four EVs Jeep plans to introduce in Europe over the next few years, as it plans to “become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.” The Avenger will be put together at the Jeep facility in Tychy, Poland.
