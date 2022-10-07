Dacia Launches Eco-Designed Merchandising Range, Special Edition Duster

Dacia is attending this year's Paris Motor Show, and the brand will unveil its first-ever hybrid. If you feel that it is strange to hear that a brand is unveiling its first hybrid in Fall 2022, don't, as Dacia has had an EV in its range for a year now, and the hybrid is just a step in the electrification of its range.
As some of you are aware, Dacia is a budget brand, which has decided to describe itself as a “smart buy” marque to get rid of the “low cost” that was mentioned along with its name. One of the steps in that process involves a new brand identity, which has been previously announced, and later revealed.
The first hybrid from Dacia will be the Jogger Hybrid 140, which will provide a maximum combined output of 140 metric horsepower. The technology comes from the Renault range (you may have seen it in the Clio E-Tech), and sales begin in Spring 2023. The hybrid Jogger was announced ever since its debut, in 2021, so this is not exactly breaking news, but it is nice to see that it is happening as announced. It will be revealed during the event, which takes place later this month.
Dacia's official reveal at the Paris Motor Show brings all its models with the same brand identity under the same roof, just weeks after a smaller presentation that marked the debut of the Manifesto concept.
To celebrate the occasion, Dacia is also launching a special edition of the Duster, called Duster Mat Edition, meant for collectors. This version comes in a single trim level, with the 150-horsepower TCe motor mated to a six-speed EDC dual-clutch automated transmission.
Moreover, Dacia is stepping up its game with merchandising. Instead of making stuff as cheaply as possible in China from non-sustainable materials, Dacia is offering an eco-designed range that will include backpacks, water bottles, raincoats, and caps.
The idea with the eco-designed range is to offer things that nature enthusiasts will require on hikes, while using as many recycled materials as possible, with the rest that cannot be substituted coming in the form of sustainable materials.
Dacia will offer the collection in its dealerships and online, and it will be eco-responsible throughout the entire process – even the displays for the new "merch" will be made from recycled and recyclable cardboard.
